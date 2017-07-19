FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics announces Q2 revenue $35 million
Sections
Featured
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Pictures
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
A brother's desperate search for his pregnant sister
Somalia's deadliest bombing
A brother's desperate search for his pregnant sister
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2017 / 9:09 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics announces Q2 revenue $35 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

* Sarepta Therapeutics announces second quarter 2017 financial results and recent corporate developments

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.46

* Q2 revenue $35 million

* Q2 revenue view $22.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $1.15

* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc says increased revenue guidance range to $125 - $130 million for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.