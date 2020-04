BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Research Agreement With U.S. Department Of Defense To Evaluate Multiple Constructs From Its Proprietary Rna Platform As Treatments For Covid-19

April 28 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc:

* SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE TO EVALUATE MULTIPLE CONSTRUCTS FROM ITS PROPRIETARY RNA PLATFORM AS TREATMENTS FOR COVID-19

* SAREPTA - TO JOINTLY IDENTIFY ANTISENSE LIGONUCLEOTIDES USING CO’S PMO PLATFORM WITH ACTIVITY AGAINST SARS-COV-2 FOR POTENTIAL COVID-19 TREATMENT

* SAREPTA - TO MANUFACTURE & PROVIDE TO USAMRIID MULTIPLE PEPTIDE-CONJUGATED PMO CONSTRUCTS BASED ON GENETIC SEQUENCING OF SARS-COV-2 FOR COVID-19

* SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS - BASED ON RESULTS, CO, USAMRIID TO CONSIDER COLLABORATIVE FUNDING PROPOSALS TO ADVANCE DEVELOPMENT OF TREATMENTS FOR COVID-19

* SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS - USAMRIID TO EVALUATE CONSTRUCTS ON CHARACTERIZED WILD-TYPE SARS-COV-2 VIRUSES FOR POTENTIAL TO INHIBIT VIRAL INFECTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: