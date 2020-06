June 30 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc:

* SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF SANDY MAHATME, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER

* SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC - COMPANY HAS COMMENCED A SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY FUTURE CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC - DURING INTERIM PERIOD, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING FUNCTIONS WILL REPORT DIRECTLY TO CEO DOUG INGRAM