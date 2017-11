Nov 8 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

* Sarepta Therapeutics-‍priced $475 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior unsecured notes that will mature on November 15, 2024​

* Sarepta Therapeutics - ‍notes will bear cash interest at a rate of 1.50%, payable on May 15 and November 15 of each year, beginning on May 15, 2018​