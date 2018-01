Jan 8 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc:

* SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS PRE-ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 REVENUE AND PROVIDES FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR EXONDYS 51® (ETEPLIRSEN), REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 100 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH

* Q4 REVENUE $57.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $55.8 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $295 MILLION TO $305 MILLION

* SAYS FULL-YEAR 2018 EXONDYS 51 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $295 - $305 MILLION

* SAYS ‍FULL-YEAR 2017 EXONDYS 51 UNAUDITED REVENUE OF $154.6 MILLION​