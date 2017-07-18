BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics secures $100 million in debt financing

July 18 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

* Sarepta Therapeutics secures $100 million in debt financing

* Has entered into credit and security agreements with midcap financial

* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - ‍financing replaces company's $40 million debt facility with midcap financial at an annual rate of 7.75%, with a maturity of June 2018​

* Under terms of agreements, Sarepta can borrow up to $60 million in three tranches at an annual rate of 6.25%

* Under terms of agreements, Sarepta can borrow up to a $40 million revolver at a rate of 3.95%, plus one-month LIBOR