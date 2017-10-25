FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics sees FY17 revenue $150 mln to $155 mln
October 25, 2017 / 8:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics sees FY17 revenue $150 mln to $155 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc:

* Sarepta Therapeutics announces third quarter 2017 financial results and recent corporate developments

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.20

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.78

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $150 million to $155 million

* Q3 revenue $46 million versus I/B/E/S view $40.8 million

* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - ‍raises annual 2017 revenue guidance to between $150 million and $155 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
