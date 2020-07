BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics Signs Agreement With Hansa Biopharma For Imlifidase

July 2 (Reuters) - Sarepta Therapeutics Inc:

* SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH HANSA BIOPHARMA FOR IMLIFIDASE

* SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC - SAREPTA OBTAINS AN EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE LICENSE TO DEVELOP AND PROMOTE IMLIFIDASE

* SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC - HANSA WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $10 MILLION

* SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC - HANSA IS ELIGIBLE FOR ADDITIONAL DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY AND SALES MILESTONE PAYMENTS POTENTIALLY TOTALING UP TO $397.5 MILLION

* SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC - HANSA WILL BOOK ALL SALES OF IMLIFIDASE AND WILL EARN TIERED ROYALTIES UP TO MID-TEENS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: