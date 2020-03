March 26 (Reuters) - Sareum Holdings PLC:

* SAREUM SIGNS GLOBAL LICENSING DEAL FOR ITS FLT3+AURORA KINASE INHIBITOR PROGRAMME WITH A CHINA-BASED SPECIALTY PHARMA COMPANY

* WILL RECEIVE AN INITIAL UPFRONT PAYMENT OF APPROXIMATELY £50,000 & FURTHER PAYMENT OF ABOUT £0.9 MILLION ON CERTAIN MILESTONES MET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: