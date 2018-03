March 23 (Reuters) - Apricus Biosciences Inc:

* SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP SAYS ON MARCH 21, ENTERED INTO WARRANT AMENDMENT AGREEMENT WITH APRICUS BIOSCIENCES INC - SEC FILING

* SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP-AS PER AMENDMENT AGREEMENT WITH APRICUS BIOSCIENCES, WARRANT EXERCISE PRICE REDUCED TO $0.71/SHARE FROM FROM $8.80/SHARE Source text: (bit.ly/2IJyNNA) Further company coverage: