March 20 (Reuters) - SARTORIUS AG:

* CLOSING IS NOW EXPECTED IN COURSE OF SECOND QUARTER OF 2020

* ON MARCH 18 AND 19, 2020, EUROPEAN COMMISSION AND AMERICAN ANTITRUST AUTHORITY FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION APPROVED SARTORIUS’ ACQUISITION OF SELECTED LIFE SCIENCE BUSINESSES OF THE DANAHER GROUP

* PURCHASE PRICE WAS INCREASED BY APPROXIMATELY $ 75 MILLION TO APPROXIMATELY $ 825 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)