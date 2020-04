BRIEF-Sartorius Q1 Consolidated Order Intake Up By 29.7%

April 21 (Reuters) - Sartorius AG:

* Q1 GROUP SALES REVENUE UP 16.5%; ORDER INTAKE UP 29.7%; UNDERLYING EBITDA MARGIN 27.0% (CORRECTS PERIOD)

* FULL-YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE UPDATED TO INCLUDE PLANNED ACQUISITION OF DANAHER ASSETS AND PANDEMIC-RELATED EFFECTS

* CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC SO FAR WITH AN OVERALL NEUTRAL IMPACT, BUT SUBSTANTIALLY DIFFERENT EFFECTS ON DIVISIONS

* FIRST-QUARTER GROUP SALES REVENUE ROSE AGAINST MODERATE PRIOR-YEAR COMPARABLES BY 16.5% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES TO 509.9 MILLION EUROS (REPORTED: +17.0%).

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED ORDER INTAKE INCREASED BY 29.7% TO 629.4 MILLION EUROS (REPORTED: +30.4%)

* Q1 UNDERLYING EBITDA WAS 137.9 MILLION EUROS, UP FROM 114.0 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO (REPORTED: +20.9%)

* Q1 NET PROFIT(2) FOR GROUP INCREASED BY 17.5% TO 57.1 MILLION EUROS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE WERE 0.83 EUROS (PY: 0.71 EUROS)

* FORECAST IS BASED ON SCENARIO THAT DANAHER PORTFOLIO ACQUIRED WILL BE INCLUDED AS OF MAY 2020

* DUE TO ONGOING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, THIS GUIDANCE IS SUBJECT TO GREATER UNCERTAINTY THAN USUAL

* NOW EXPECTS THAT 2020 GROUP SALES WILL INCREASE BY 15% TO 19% (FORMER GUIDANCE: 10% TO 13%)

* CONSOLIDATION OF PORTFOLIO ACQUIRED FROM DANAHER IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO CONTRIBUTE A GOOD 5 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO GROWTH IN 2020

* CONTINUES TO PROJECT THAT ITS UNDERLYING EBITDA MARGIN(1 )WILL INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR FROM 27.1% TO ABOUT 27.5% IN 2020

* RATIO OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (CAPEX) TO SALES REVENUE(1) IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND 10% (PY: 12.3%) IN 2020

* 2020 NET DEBT TO UNDERLYING EBITDA, INCLUDING ACQUISITION OF DANAHER TO BE ABOUT 2.75 BY YEAR-END 2020 (FORMER GUIDANCE WITHOUT INCLUDING THIS ACQUISITION: SLIGHTLY BELOW 2.0)

* WE MAY ADJUST OUR DIVIDEND PROPOSAL