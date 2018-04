April 24 (Reuters) - SARTORIUS AG:

* Q1 SARTORIUS INCREASED ITS SALES REVENUE BY 11.4% (REPORTED: 6.3%)

* FORECAST FOR FULL YEAR CONFIRMED

* Q1 SALES REVENUE IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES UP TO 364.9 MILLION EUROS

* Q1 ORDER INTAKE FOR SAME PERIOD ROSE 12.4%

* Q1 RELEVANT NET PROFIT FOR GROUP GREW BY 8.0% FROM 34.4 MILLION EUROS TO 37.2 MILLION EUROS

* Q1 UNDERLYING EBITDA INCREASED BY 4.7% COMPARED AGAINST A STRONG PRIOR-YEAR BASE AND REACHED 88.6 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)