BRIEF-Sartorius Says European, U.S. Antitrust Authorities Clear Acquisition Of Select Danaher Life Science Businesses

March 20 (Reuters) - Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA:

* EUROPEAN AND U.S. ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES CLEAR ACQUISITION OF SELECT DANAHER LIFE SCIENCE BUSINESSES BY SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH

* TRANSACTION IS NOW EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q2 OF 2020

* BUSINESSES TO BE ACQUIRED ARE PART OF DANAHER’S LIFE SCIENCES PLATFORM AND ALSO INCLUDE VARIOUS BIOPROCESSING TECHNOLOGIES THAT ARE A COMPLEMENTARY FIT TO PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES OF SSB

* TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY 825 MILLION U.S. DOLLARS IN CASH OF WHICH ABOUT A THIRD WILL BE ALLOCATED TO BUSINESSES PURCHASED BY SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH

* COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION IS STILL SUBJECT TO CLEARANCE BY CHINESE ANTITRUST ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITY OF SARTORIUS AS BUYER OF ASSETS

* IN 2019, SALES OF THE BUSINESSES TO BE ACQUIRED BY SSB WERE CLOSE TO 100 MILLION U.S. DOLLARS