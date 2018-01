BRIEF-Sartorius Sees 2018 Sales Growth Of Up To 12 Pct

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Sartorius Ag:

* SARTORIUS GROWS SIGNIFICANTLY AGAIN IN SALES REVENUE AND EARNINGS IN 2017 – POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR 2018

* ‍GROUP SALES REVENUE INCREASED BY MORE THAN 9% TO OVER 1.4 BILLION EUROS; EARNINGS(1) UP 8.5% TO 353.2 MILLION EUROS​

* ‍2018: SALES REVENUE TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 9% TO 12% AND PROFITABILITY TO RISE FURTHER​

* 2017 ‍UNDERLYING EBITDA ROSE BY 8.5% IN REPORTING PERIOD, DESPITE UNFAVORABLE CURRENCY EFFECTS, TO 353.2 MILLION​

2018 ‍UNDERLYING EBITDA MARGIN WILL INCREASE BY ABOUT HALF A PERCENTAGE POINT OVER PRIOR-YEAR FIGURE OF 25.1% ​