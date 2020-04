April 30 (Reuters) - Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA:

* COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SELECTED ASSETS OF DANAHER’S LIFE SCIENCES PORTFOLIO

* TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR TRANSACTION AMOUNTS TO USD 825 MILLION, OF WHICH NEARLY ONE-THIRD WILL BE ALLOCATED TO BUSINESS ACQUIRED BY SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)