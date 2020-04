BRIEF-Sartorius Stedim Biotech Q1 Order Intake Up At EUR 534.8 Million

April 21 (Reuters) - Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA:

* SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH WITH A STRONG START IN 2020

* STRONG DEMAND ACROSS ALL PRODUCT CATEGORIES AND GEOGRAPHIES; ADDITIONALLY FUELED BY SIGNIFICANT EQUIPMENT ORDERS FROM CHINA AND CUSTOMER STOCKING INITIATIVES

* SALES REVENUE UP 22.3% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES, ORDER INTAKE UP 39.3%, UNDERLYING EBITDA MARGIN1 UP 1.4 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 30.0%

* OUTLOOK FOR 2020 INCREASED AND ADJUSTED FOR EXPECTED CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF DANAHER LIFE SCIENCE ASSETS AND FOR PANDEMIC-RELATED EFFECTS

* ORDER INTAKE SAW AN EVEN MORE PRONOUNCED INCREASE, RISING BY 39.3% TO 534.8 MILLION EUROS (REPORTED: +40.3%)

* SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH SA CEO SAYS OUR FORECAST IS SUBJECT TO SOMEWHAT GREATER UNCERTAINTY THAN USUAL

* SALES REVENUE INCREASED AGAINST RELATIVELY MODERATE COMPARABLES IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER TO EUR 422.1 MILLION

* HAS ADJUSTED ITS FORECAST FOR FULL YEAR OF 2020

* FOR FISCAL 2020, MANAGEMENT NOW PROJECTS SALES REVENUE TO INCREASE BY 17% TO 21%

* CONSIDERS SUGGESTING A REDUCED DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR 2019 TO ASM

Q1 RELEVANT NET PROFIT AFTER NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST1 FOR THE GROUP SURGED BY 28.4% TO 80.3 MILLION EUROS