May 8 (Reuters) - Ormat Technologies Inc:

* SARULLA GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT EXPANDS TO 330 MW WITH THIRD AND FINAL UNIT COMMENCING COMMERCIAL OPERATION

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES - NIL 2, THIRD UNIT OF SARULLA GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT, COMMENCED COMMERCIAL OPERATION, BRINGING PROJECT TO FULL CAPACITY OF 330 MW