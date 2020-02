BRIEF-SAS CEO: airlines risk of big hit if coronavirus outbreak lasts to summer season

Feb 26 (Reuters) - SAS AB CEO Rickard Gustafson to Reuters:

* SAS CEO SAYS SO FAR WE SEE NO RADICAL CHANGES TO BOOKINGS SITUATION DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS EXCEPT FOR CHINA BOOKINGS

* SAS CEO SAYS IF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK EXTENDS TO SUMMER SEASON, SPREADS TO MORE REGIONS, THERE IS A RISK OF BIG CONSEQUENCES FOR THE INDUSTRY AND FOR SAS

* SAS CEO SAYS SUMMER BOOKINGS PACE LOOKING GOOD WITH GOOD DEMAND, SUMMER BOOKINGS SITUATION GOOD COMPARED WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS AT THE TURN OF THE YEAR Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)