May 21 (Reuters) - The Competition Commission of South Africa:

* SA COMPETITION COMMISSION - RECOMMEND TRIBUNAL APPROVE DEAL WHERE DAIMLER TRUCK INTENDS TO BUY UKUVELA HOLDINGS WITHOUT CONDITIONS

* SA COMPETITION COMMISSION-FOUND PROPOSED TRANSACTION UNLIKELY TO RESULT IN A SUBSTANTIAL PREVENTION, LESSENING OF COMPETITION IN ANY RELEVANT MARKETS

* SA COMPETITION COMMISSION - FOUND PROPOSED TRANSACTION DOES NOT RAISE ANY PUBLIC INTEREST CONCERNS