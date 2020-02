Feb 27 (Reuters) - South Africa’S Competition Commission:

* SA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION- RECOMMENDS TRIBUNAL APPROVE PROPOSED SPAR GROUP-MONTEAGLE AFRICA DEAL

* SA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION-RECOMMENDED TRIBUNAL APPROVE DEAL OF LUVON INVESTMENTS, CHANGING TIDES 91 TO BUY TARGET PROPERTY WITHOUT CONDITIONS

* SA'S COMPETITION COMMISSION- UNCONDITIONALLY APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL OF GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES (PTY) ACQUIRING GRAND PRIX PARK