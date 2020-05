May 12 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Competition Commission:

* REFERRED 2 MAJOR SUPPLIERS TO COMPETITION TRIBUNAL FOR PROSECUTION FOR ALLEGEDLY CHARGING EXCESSIVE PRICES ON FACE MASKS

* SICURO SAFETY CC, HENNOX 638 CC T/A HENNOX SUPPLIES (HENNOX) CHARGED WITH CONTRAVENTION OF COMPETITION ACT

* TWO FIRMS’ PRICES FOR FFP1 MASK INCREASED BY MORE THAN 969.07% & 956%, AS CHARGED BY SICURO & HENNOX, RESPECTIVELY