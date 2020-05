May 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Competition Commission:

* SHOPRITE CHECKERS TO HALT ENFORCING EXCLUSIVE LEASES

* SHOPRITE CHECKERS TO IMMEDIATELY STOP EXCLUSIVITY AGAINST OTHER SUPERMARKETS IN NON-URBAN AREAS

* SHOPRITE CHECKERS TO STOP EXCLUSIVITY AGAINST OTHER SUPERMARKETS IN URBAN AREAS, TO BE PHASED OUT OVER 5 YRS