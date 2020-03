BRIEF-S.A's Competition Commission Says Taken Note Of MTN's Announcement On Data Price Cuts

March 20 (Reuters) - MTN Group Ltd:

* S.AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION SAYS TAKEN NOTE OF MTN’S ANNOUNCEMENT ON DATA PRICE CUTS, ZERO-RATING, LIFELINE DATA AND TRANSPARENCY INITIATIVES

* S.AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION SAYS WILL CONTINUE WITH ENGAGEMENTS WITH MTN TO RESOLVE ALL ISSUES ON ITS MARKET INQUIRY INTO DATA PRICES

* S.AFRICA'S COMPETITION COMMISSION SAYS HEARING OF COMMISSION AND VODACOM SETTLEMENT WILL BE HEARD BY COMPETITION TRIBUNAL ON 25 MARCH 2010