July 1 (Reuters) - SA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION :

* SA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION - RECOMMENDED COMPETITION TRIBUNAL APPROVE TRANSACTION WHEREBY INVESTEC BANK INTENDS TO BUY OMWIECO WITHOUT CONDITIONS

* SA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION - UNCONDITIONALLY APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER WHEREBY FPG HOLDINGS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE TARGET PROPERTY FROM REDEFINE Further company coverage: