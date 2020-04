April 20 (Reuters) -

* SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL - GAUTENG PHARMACY CHARGING EXCESSIVE PRICES FOR FACE MASKS, MUST DONATE ESSENTIAL GOODS TO TWO OLD AGED HOMES

* SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL - BOKSBURG PHARMACY MUST DONATE HAND SANITIZERS, SURGICAL GLOVES, FACE MASKS VALUED AT R25 410.00

* SA'S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL -PHARMACY AGREED TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE ITS MARK-UP ON FACIAL MASKS IMMEDIATELY FOR DURATION OF STATE OF NATIONAL DISASTER Source text for Eikon: [ID: bit.ly/3cyHUyW]