BRIEF-SA's Competition Tribunal Approves Merger Between Bayer And Monsanto With Conditions

May 11 (Reuters) - S.AFRICA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL -

* COMPETITION TRIBUNAL APPROVED MERGER BETWEEN BAYER AND MONSANTO COMPANY SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS

* CONDITIONS FOR BAYER-MONSANTO DEAL REQUIRE MERGED ENTITY TO DIVEST, SELL ENTIRE GLOBAL LIBERTY LINK TRAIT TECHNOLOGY

* CONDITIONS FOR BAYER-MONSANTO DEAL ADDRESS COMPETITION CONCERNS FOR SUPPLY OF GM COTTON SEEDS AS IT IS MERGER TO MONOPOLY IN SA

* S.A’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL-CONDITIONS FOR BAYER-MONSANTO DEAL REQUIRE MERGED ENTITY TO DIVEST, SELL BAYER’S LIBERTY BRANDED AGRO-CHEMICALS BUSINESS, SA COTTON SEED BUSINESS

* SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- IN TERMS OF BAYER-MONSANTO DEAL TRUSTEE WILL BE APPOINTED TO OVERSEE DIVESTITURE WHICH WILL BE TO INDEPENDENT THIRD PARTY

* SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- DIVESTITURE OF BAYER’S COTTON BUSINESS WILL INCLUDE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS, OTHER IP RIGHTS OWNED OR LICENSED TO BAYER IN SA

* SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- POTENTIAL BUYER OF DIVESTED BUSINESSES SHALL BE REQUIRED TO COMMERCIALISE DIVESTED PRODUCTS IN SOUTH AFRICA Further company coverage: