BRIEF-SA's Competition Tribunal Approves Netcare Hospital Merger With Akeso With Pricing, Divestiture Conditions

March 19 (Reuters) - SA’s Competition Tribunal:

* CONDITIONS FOR NETCARE, AKESO DEAL INCLUDE: NETCARE SHALL MAINTAIN BASE TARIFF CURRENTLY IMPLEMENTED AT AKESO FACILITIES

* CONDITIONS FOR NETCARE, AKESO DEAL INCLUDE: NETCARE WILL HONOUR AKESO’S EXISTING CONTRACTUAL AGREEMENTS

* CONDITIONAL APPROVAL​ TERMS NETCARE TO NOT ALTER TARIFF CLASSIFICATIONS AT AKESO FACILITIES FOR EXISTING TREATMENT MODALITIES

* CONDITIONS FOR NETCARE, AKESO DEAL INCLUDE NETCARE WILL DISPOSE OF RAND HOSPITAL AND BELL STREET HOSPITAL