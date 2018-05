BRIEF-SA's Competition Tribunal Says Chevron SA, Other Oil Firms Settle Information Sharing Complaint For Supply Of Diesel

May 4 (Reuters) - SA’S Competition Tribunal:

* CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL

* SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH CHEVRON, ENGEN, SHELL SA, TOTAL SA, BP SA LTD, SASOL AND SOUTH AFRICAN PETROLEUM INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION

* CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS

* THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER

* SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT

* IN TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, RESPONDENTS UNDERTAKE TO ONLY PROVIDE DATA TO THIRD PARTY WHO WILL COLLECT AND AGGREGATE DATA SUPPLIED BY RESPONDENTS Source text ID: (bit.ly/2HPGr8o) Further company coverage: