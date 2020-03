March 13 (Reuters) - SAS AB says on its website:

* SAS SAYS FROM 14 MARCH 2020 SAS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE WITH REDUCED SCHEDULE BETWEEN COPENHAGEN AND CHICAGO AND NEW YORK AND BETWEEN STOCKHOLM AND NEW YORK

* SAS SAYS FLIGHTS BETWEEN COPENHAGEN AND SAN FRANSISCO WILL BE OPERATED ACCORDING TO SCHEDULE UNTIL 17 MARCH 2020

* SAS SAYS OPERATIONS TO OTHER US DESTINATIONS WILL BE SUSPENDED FROM 15 MARCH 2020 UNTIL 31 MARCH 2020