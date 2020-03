March 20 (Reuters) - SA’s ESKOM

* ESKOM - ESKOM, DELOITTE CONSULTING REACHED SETTLEMENT IN A LEGAL DISPUTE, AGREEMENT TO BE MADE AN ORDER OF COURT IN DUE COURSE

* S.AFRICA'S ESKOM - DELOITTE CONSULTING WILL REPAY R150 MILLION TO ESKOM IN FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF MATTER