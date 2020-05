May 6 (Reuters) - Eskom:

* SA’S ESKOM SAYS AWARE OF CASE OF AN EMPLOYEE WHO WORKS AT THE KOEBERG POWER STATION, WHO HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

* ESKOM - OBSERVED ALL PROTOCOLS FOR DEALING WITH PANDEMIC; IMMEDIATELY CONTACTED ALL EMPLOYEES WHO WERE IN CONTACT WITH AFFECTED EMPLOYEE