BRIEF-SA's ESKOM Says Taken Urgent Steps To Address Allegations Against Coo

March 19 (Reuters) - South Africa’s ESKOM:

* ESKOM - ACKNOWLEDGES RECEIPT OF CORRESPONDENCES FROM CORRUPTION WATCH AND FROM SOUTH AFRICAN FEDERATION OF TRADE UNIONS

* ESKOM SAYS “IN CORRESPONDENCE, ORGANISATIONS IMPLORE ESKOM BOARD TO INTERVENE AND ACT TO PROTECT WHISTLEBLOWER”

* ESKOM SAYS MANY OF ALLEGATIONS RAISED IN LETTERS HAVE NOT PREVIOUSLY BEEN MADE AVAILABLE TO EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT AND BOARD

* ESKOM - STATED “CATEGORICALLY” ESKOM’S EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT, BOARD STAND “FIRMLY AGAINST CORRUPTION, VICTIMIZATION AND ABUSE OF POWER”

* ESKOM - BOARD ENGAGED SERVICES OF AN INDEPENDENT SENIOR COUNSEL TO INVESTIGATE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST COO

* ESKOM - BOARD TAKEN URGENT STEPS TO ADDRESS ALLEGATIONS Source text: (bit.ly/2U1HZV7)