April 30 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Eskom:

* TAKES STEPS TO MEND ENVIRONMENTAL BREACHES AT KENDAL POWER STATION

* MENDING BREACHES AT KENDAL POWER STATION TO TAKE SOME TIME TO COMPLETE AS SIGNIFICANT REPAIR WORK NEEDED, SOME WORK ALREADY EXECUTED Source text for Eikon: [ID: bit.ly/3f9kkei]