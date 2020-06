BRIEF-SA's Eskom Says Unexpectedly Lost Four Large Units To Unplanned Breakdowns

June 23 (Reuters) - SA’s Eskom:

* SA’S ESKOM - UNEXPECTEDLY LOST FOUR LARGE UNITS TO UNPLANNED BREAKDOWNS, WHILE RETURN TO SERVICE OF ANOTHER TWO GENERATION UNITS HAVE BEEN DELAYED

* SA’S ESKOM - BREAKDOWNS HAPPENED TO A UNIT AT KENDAL, MAJUBA AND LETHABO POWER STATIONS

* SA’S ESKOM - HAS 31 000MW AVAILABLE TOTAL CAPACITY TO MEET DEMAND TONIGHT

* SA'S ESKOM - WHILE CO EXPECTS SOME UNITS TO RETURN TO SERVICE SOON, SITUATION MAY PERSIST UNTIL WEEKEND