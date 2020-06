June 30 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Eskom:

* WELCOMES HIGH COURT JUDGEMENT ON ESKOM REVIEW APPLICATION ON REGULATORY CLEARING ACCOUNT FOR FINANCIAL YEARS 2015 TO 2017

* AWAITS JUDGEMENT OF MISAPPROPRIATION OF EQUITY INJECTIONS OF R69BN IN NERSA REVENUE DECISIONS FOR FY 2020 TO 2022

* WILL NOW BE IN POSITION TO RECOVER PRUDENT AND EFFICIENT COSTS THAT WERE INCURRED IN FINANCIAL YEARS 2015 TO 2017