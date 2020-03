BRIEF-SAS February ASK Up 1.4% Y/Y

March 6 (Reuters) - SAS AB:

* SAS TRAFFIC FIGURES - FEBRUARY 2020

* PASSENGER GROWTH, UNIT REVENUES AND PASSENGER YIELD SHOWED GOOD DEVELOPMENT IN FEBRUARY AS COVID-19 HAD A LIMITED IMPACT

* NOTES A REDUCED DEMAND GOING FORWARD AND ADJUSTS ITS ROUTE NETWORK AND CAPACITY ACCORDINGLY

* FEBRUARY ASK 1.4% Y/Y

* FOLLOWING OUTBREAK OF COVID-19, SAS SUSPENDED FLIGHTS TO/FROM MAINLAND CHINA ON 31 JANUARY, NORTHERN ITALY ON 4 MARCH AND HONG KONG ON 5 MARCH

* ADJUSTING OTHER PARTS OF NETWORK AND REDUCING CAPACITY ON ROUTES WITH LOWER DEMAND

* FEBRUARY TOTAL NO OF PASSENGERS 2,110,000

* CONTINUE CLOSE DIALOGUE WITH RELEVANT AUTHORITIES AND FOLLOW THEIR RECOMMENDATIONS

* REDUCES LONG- AND SHORT HAUL NETWORK CAPACITY ON ROUTES WITH LOW FORWARD BOOKINGS

* FEBRUARY LOAD FACTOR 66.8%

* PURSUING A NUMBER OF OTHER INITIATIVES TO REDUCE COSTS AND PRESERVE OUR STRONG LIQUIDITY POSITION

* FEBRUARY YIELD SEK UP 3.7 % Y/Y

* REDUCED DEMAND GOING FORWARD AND ADJUSTS ITS ROUTE NETWORK AND CAPACITY ACCORDINGLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)