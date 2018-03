BRIEF-SA's Health Ministry Says Test Samples From RCL's Wolwehoek Facility Showed Listeria Monocytogenes

March 28 (Reuters) - SA’S MINISTRY OF HEALTH:

* SA’S MINISTRY OF HEALTH SAYS WHOLE GENOME SEQUENCING RESULTS OF LISTERIA MONOCYTOGENES FOUND AT RAINBOW FOODS’ WOLWEHOEK PRODUCTION FACILITY

* SA’S MINISTRY OF HEALTH SAYS WHOLE GENOME SEQUENCING HAS CONFIRMED STRAINS FOUND IN THE PRODUCTION FACILITY ARE NOT THE ST6 OUTBREAK STRAIN

* SA’S MINISTRY OF HEALTH- PRESENCE OF L. MONOCYTOGENES OF OTHER SEQUENCE TYPES IN RETAIL POLONY CHUBS, PRODUCTION FACILITY DO ALSO CAUSE THE DISEASE ‍​ Further company coverage: