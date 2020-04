April 7 (Reuters) - SAS AB:

* SAS TRAFFIC FIGURES - MARCH 2020

* MARCH RPK DOWN -62.0% Y/Y

* MARCH LOAD FACTOR 49.6%

* MARCH ASK -45.4% Y/Y

* AS AN EFFECT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED BY MANY GOVERNMENTS, SAS CAPACITY WAS REDUCED BY OVER 45% COMPARED TO LAST YEAR