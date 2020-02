Feb 14 (Reuters) - SAS AB:

* DUE TO THE SITUATION IN CHINA REGARDING THE CORONAVIRUS CO HAS DECIDED TO PROLONG THE PERIOD FOR SUSPENDING ITS FLIGHTS, TO AND FROM SHANGHAI AND BEIJING, UNTIL MARCH 29

* HONG KONG WILL BE SERVICED AS SCHEDULED, AND SAS WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE SITUATION IN CLOSE DIALOGUE WITH AUTHORITIES Source text: bit.ly/2vvyJPy Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)