April 10 (Reuters) - Sasbadi Holdings Bhd:

* UNIT SASBADI SIGNS LETTER OF ACCEPTANCE FROM MOE TO PUBLISH & PRINT TEXTBOOKS FOR FORM 3 SCIENCE; CONTRACT FOR 4.8 MILLION RGT

* UNIT SIGNS LETTER OF ACCEPTANCE FROM MOE TO PRINT & PUBLISH CHINESE LANGUAGE TEXTBOOKS; CONTRACT FOR 1 MILLION RGT

* CONTRACTS ONLY EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TO EARNINGS & NET ASSETS OF CO FOR FY ENDING 31 AUGUST 2019 ONWARDS