BRIEF-Sasfin Holdings Says Liquidity Coverage Ratio At March 31 Was 153%

June 8 (Reuters) - Sasfin Holdings Ltd:

* SASFIN HOLDINGS LTD - LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO (LCR) AT 31 MARCH 2020 WAS 153% AND REMAINS WELL ABOVE REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

* SASFIN HOLDINGS LTD - HEPS AND EPS FOR YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2020 ARE EXPECTED TO BE MORE THAN 20% LOWER

* SASFIN HOLDINGS LTD - GROUP CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO IMPROVED TO 18.487% (WELL ABOVE REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS) AT 31 MARCH 2020

* SASFIN HOLDINGS LTD - HEPS & EPS FOR YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2020 ARE EXPECTED TO BE MORE THAN 20% LOWER

* SASFIN HOLDINGS LTD - SEEN A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN IMPAIRMENTS SINCE OUR HALF YEAR RESULTS

* SASFIN HOLDINGS LTD - COSTS EXPECTED TO BE FLAT COMPARED TO JUNE 2019.

* SASFIN HOLDINGS LTD - CREDIT LOSS RATIO IS ABOVE TARGET THROUGH—CYCLE RANGE AND WE ANTICIPATE THIS TREND TO CONTINUE IN COMING MONTHS

* SASFIN HOLDINGS LTD - IMPAIRMENTS IN JUNE EXPECTED TO HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON EARNINGS TO 30 JUNE 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: