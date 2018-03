March 6 (Reuters) - Sasfin Holdings Ltd:

* SEES HY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF BETWEEN 149 CENTS AND 163 CENTS

* ‍DECREASE IN HY HEPS, EPS FOR AROSE PRIMARILY FROM A LARGE CREDIT EVENT RELATED TO A SINGLE CLIENT AND AN INCREASE IN TAX EXPENSE​​

* ONE-OFF ‍ITEMS COLLECTIVELY HAD A NET NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP’S HY HEADLINE EARNINGS AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 147 CENTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: