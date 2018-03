March 20 (Reuters) - Sasfin Holdings Ltd:

* ‍HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE 157.95 CENTS​, DOWN 41.81%

* ‍EXPECT TRADING CONDITIONS TO REMAIN CHALLENGING FOR SECOND HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR

* HY GROSS LOANS AND ADVANCES ‍UP 7.09% TO R6.857 BN (DEC 2016: R6.403 BN)

* HY GROUP TOTAL CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO 18.03% (DEC 2016: 18.32%)

* HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX ‍DOWN 8.72% TO R102.405 M​LN

* ‍DIRECTORS DECLARED GROSS CASH PREFERENCE DIVIDEND NUMBER 27 OF 427.42 CENTS PER SHARE​​​​