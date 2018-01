Jan 16 (Reuters) - Sasini Ltd:

* FY ENDED SEPT 2017 GROUP REVENUE OF 4.20 BILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS ‍​3.57 BILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO

* FY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF 504.0 MILLION SHILLINGS VERSUS 759.8 MILLION SHILLINGS YEAR AGO