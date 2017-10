Oct 16 (Reuters) - Sasken Technologies Ltd:

* Says ‍declared an interim dividend of INR 2.50 per equity​

* Sept quarter consol PAT 187.7 million rupees versus 121.2 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter consol PAT 187.7 million rupees versus 121.2 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 1.25 billion rupees versus 1.18 billion rupees year ago