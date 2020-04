BRIEF-Sasol Says Co, Total South Africa To Suspend Production At Natref

April 8 (Reuters) - Sasol Ltd:

* NATIONAL COVID-19 LOCKDOWN HAS RESULTED IN AN UNPRECEDENTED DECLINE IN FUEL DEMAND SINCE COMING INTO EFFECT ON FRIDAY, 27 MARCH 2020

* SASOL AND ITS PARTNER IN NATREF, TOTAL SOUTH AFRICA, DECIDED TO SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT NATREF WITH EFFECT FROM THURSDAY, 9 APRIL 2020

* CHEMICALS PRODUCTION WILL CONTINUE TO BE PRIORITISED WITHIN REVISED SSO OPERATING PARAMETERS INCLUDING THIS CUTBACK SCENARIO

* TO REDUCE DAILY PRODUCTION RATES AT OUR SECUNDA SYNFUELS OPERATIONS (SSO) BY APPROXIMATELY 25% TO MEET CURRENT MARKET DEMAND

* LIQUID FUELS SALES VOLUMES EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 50 - 51 MILLION BARRELS AGAINST PREVIOUSLY GUIDED 57 - 58 MILLION BARRELS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

* SYNFUELS PRODUCTION VOLUMES WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 7,3 - 7,4 MILLION TONS AGAINST PREVIOUSLY GUIDED RANGE OF 7,7 - 7,8 MILLION TONS.

* AT THIS STAGE A SIMILAR REDUCTION IN SYNFUELS CHEMICALS DEMAND IS NOT BEING EXPERIENCED

* MANAGEMENT TEAM IS IN PROCESS OF PROACTIVELY IDENTIFYING FURTHER MEASURES TO PROVIDE AN ADDITIONAL BUFFER AGAINST SHORT TERM VOLATILITY.

* ALL SASOL’S MINES ARE CONTINUING TO OPERATE NOTWITHSTANDING LOWER INTERNAL DEMAND

* EXTERNAL COAL PURCHASES BEING SIGNIFICANTLY MINIMISED, COMPARED TO WHAT WAS PREVIOUSLY PLANNED FOR REMAINDER OF THIS FINANCIAL YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: