April 28 (Reuters) - Satin Creditcare Network Ltd:

* WITH CURRENT LEVELS OF LIQUIDITY, CO IS COMFORTABLE SERVING ALL OUTSIDE LIABILITIES FOR NEXT 6-7 MONTHS

* ABOUT 80% OF PORTFOLIO IS IN RURAL AREAS WHERE THERE IS NO MAJOR IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* HAVE REQUESTED FOR MORATORIUM ON ALL FACILITIES FROM LENDERS TILL MAY 31