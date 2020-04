BRIEF-Sativa Group Enters Into LOI With StillCanna Regarding Possible Offer

April 22 (Reuters) - Sativa Group PLC:

* SATIVA GROUP PLC - STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER

* SATIVA GROUP PLC - ENTERED INTO A LETTER OF INTENT WITH STILLCANNA INC REGARDING A POSSIBLE OFFER FOR COMPANY.

* SATIVA GROUP PLC - STILLCANNA WISHES TO EXPLORE A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION WHERE STILLCANNA WILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SATIVA

* SATIVA GROUP PLC - STILLCANNA WILL ISSUE STILLCANNA SHARES TO SATIVA SHAREHOLDERS ON BASIS OF 0.33651 STILLCANNA SHARES FOR EACH SATIVA SHARE IN ISSUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: