May 21 (Reuters) - (Official)-Sativa Investments Plc :

* SATIVA INVESTMENTS COMMITS TO C$0.2 MILLION INVESTMENT IN CANADIAN-BASED VERITAS PHARMA

* SATIVA INVESTMENTS SUBSCRIBED FOR 500,000 NEW SHARES AT C$0.40 PER SHARE, AT COST OF C$0.2 MILLION CASH IN VERITAS PHARMA INC